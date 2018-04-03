HSCDSB) announces new Superintendent of Education

Apr 3, 2018 @ 13:51

It is with excitement that the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board (HSCDSB) announces Danny Viotto as the new Superintendent of Education, effective August 1, 2018.

Viotto was hired by the Board in 1997, has taught in both the elementary and secondary panels, and has spent the last fifteen years working in school administration. Since 2003, Viotto has served as Vice-Principal of St. Basil Secondary School, Vice-Principal of St. Mary’s College, Principal of St. Mary’s College, and Principal of Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School in Sault Ste. Marie.

Most recently, Viotto has acted as Head of School at De La Salle College “Oaklands”, a private Catholic school in Toronto. A lifelong learner, Danny holds three university degrees — including a Masters in Education in Educational Leadership — and an Osgoode Certificate in Labour Law.

“Danny brings to the role of Superintendent of Education significant expertise, creativity, and dedication to Catholic education. I look forward to welcoming Danny to our senior administrative team and continuing to build a successful learning environment for all of our students,” said Director of Education, Rose Burton Spohn.

“I am humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to serve the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board community as Superintendent of Education. I am committed to working closely and collaboratively with all partners and continuing to build upon the strong foundation of our Catholic education system,” said Viotto. “On a more personal note, my family and I are thrilled to be returning to the HSCDSB and the city of Sault Ste. Marie after our short time away.”

Viotto will take over the position currently held by Superintendent John Bruno, who retires at the end of June 2018 after more than 35 years of service to the Board.