Snow expected Monday Night, 10-15cm

Special weather statement updated for 10:11 p.m.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm possible Monday night into Tuesday.

Snow is expected to begin Monday night over Superior North. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are likely. The snow will transition to rain shower after temperatures rise above the zero mark Tuesday afternoon.

The snowfall will likely have a significant impact on the morning commute. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.