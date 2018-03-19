APH’s Get Active Algoma with GooseChase – Begins today!

Mar 19, 2018 @ 10:00

This year, Algoma Public Health turns 50. To celebrate this milestone, we have partnered with Healthy Kids Community Challenge Sault Ste. Marie to bring you ‘Get Active Algoma’. ‘Get Active Algoma’ is all about people getting together, spending a good time with family/friends and going out in the community away from screen time. Screen time is the time spent using a screen-based device, such as smartphone, tablet, computer or TV.

To Participate:

Download the GooseChase app from Google Play for Android or the App Store for Apple Search for ‘Get Active Algoma’ on your Goosechase app and join the game Encourage friends/family to join in and upload photos/videos after completing a mission Earn points for every mission completed. The more missions you complete, the better your chance for winning! Automatically get entered into a draw based on the number of points earned

The contest runs from the week of March 19 to May 31, 2018. Complete missions by May 31, 2018 for your chance to win.

Prizes:

The first prize is a Bike voucher valued at $600 Lots of secondary and bonus prizes up for grabs

All prize winners will be contacted via the email address registered with GooseChase.