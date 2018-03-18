REID, Randy

Mar 18, 2018 @ 14:32

Unexpectedly at his home in Marathon on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane for 48 years. Great and loving father of Sonia (Viggo Lundhild), Tania (Murray Watson) and Terry (Christy). Cherished grandfather of Isaac, Avery, Anna, Carson, Graham, Micheal and Christopher. Dear son of Marian Reid of Elliot Lake and the late Reginald “Reg” Reid. Dear brother of Candis Reid and Laura Reid Casey (John). Randy will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

At Randy’s request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations made to the Wilson Memorial General Hospital Palliative Care Unit would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.