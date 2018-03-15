MVFFA Thanks Wawa Mustangs!

Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:00

The Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association recognized the efforts of the Wawa Mustangs Monday evening with a ‘big cheque’. This cheque for $500 was in gratitude for the assistance the team game the firefighters in setting up the rink for the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby! It doesn’t sound like much, but each sheet of OSB has to be brought out and placed on the ice, tables and chairs put out – than at the end of the derby, all picked up and stored until next year. A huge job, and the team did it with smiles.