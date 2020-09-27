Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Cancels 2020-21 Annual Cash Draw

At this time of the year it has been a tradition for Wawaites to buy tickets in the Annual Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Cash Draw. I’m not sure how many years it has been going on for, but I remember typesetting the tickets, and watching Bob Avis put the numbers on with the Heidelburg press at least 25 years ago at Wawa Print & Litho. Tickets were then gathered into books and hand stitched to prepare them for sale.

This year though that annual tradition of waiting anxiously just before Christmas and then Valentine’s Day to hear who had won the $1,000 windfall, then at the Wawa Ice-Fishing Derby – the grand prize winner of $10,000… has been halted due COVID-19.