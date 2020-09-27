Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Cancels 2020-21 Annual Cash Draw

At this time of the year it has been a tradition for Wawaites to buy tickets in the Annual Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association Cash Draw. I’m not sure how many years it has been going on for, but I remember typesetting the tickets, and watching Bob Avis put the numbers on with the Heidelburg press at least 25 years ago at Wawa Print & Litho. Tickets were then gathered into books and hand stitched to prepare them for sale.
This year though that annual tradition of waiting anxiously just before Christmas and then Valentine’s Day to hear who had won the $1,000 windfall, then at the Wawa Ice-Fishing Derby – the grand prize winner of $10,000… has been halted due COVID-19.
Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighter’s Association has announced that due to restrictions that would have to be put into place to protect everyone during the selling of tickets, the 2020-21 Annual Cash Draw will be cancelled. The executive stated in a fb post, “Social distancing and the transferring of cash / tickets at various businesses and events would be impossible for everyone’s safety and well being. Many events have been cancelled this year and has thus made our decision in canceling the draw this year imperative for everyone’s safety. Thank you for your past support and we’ll be back in 2021.”
