Feb 14, 2018 @ 09:02

This morning the winning ticket was drawn for the second winning ticket in the 2017/18 Wawa Volunteer Firefighters Annual Cash Draw. Andee Thibodeau of Dubreuilville was the winner, and is sure to be celebrating in style this Valentine’s Day. Her ticket will be returned to the drum, and will be eligible with all the other tickets for the last draws: three for $1000 and the grand prize of $10,000 at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby in March.