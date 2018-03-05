Monday Morning News – March 5

Mar 5, 2018 @ 07:52

Weather

Today Sunny. High minus 3. Tonight A few clouds. Low minus 16.

Roads – bare and dry road

News Tidbits – The Fifth Estate has found that a report by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) into the investigation of the death of Stacy DeBungee, 41 in the fall of 2015 found “substantial” deficiencies that are being considered “neglect of duty”. A number of First Nations chiefs are calling for the resignation of Thunder Bay police Chief J.P. Levesque, or that the Police Services Board fire him.