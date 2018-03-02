Elliot Lake Man Causes Disturbance, Damages Property before being arrested

Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:43

On March 2, 2018, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested the male responsible for causing a disturbance and damaging property at a Dunn Road apartment in Elliot Lake, Ontario.

On March 1, 2018, at approximately 7:55 a.m. the OPP received numerous complaints of a male knocking on doors and causing damage to property. When officers arrived on scene, the male re-entered his residence and was uncooperative with police.

The OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team Members (ERT), Crisis Negotiators, Critical Incident Command (CIC), and the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) assisted with the investigation.

David Ian ANDERSON, 59 years of age, of Elliot Lake, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC,

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Causing a Disturbance, contrary to section 175(1)(a) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River, Ontario on March 2, 2018.