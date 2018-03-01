March is Nutrition Month “Unlock the Potential of Food”

Mar 1, 2018 @ 08:15

Nutrition Month is now thirty years old, beginning as a “Nutrition Week”. It grew with dietitians planning events and activities in their workplaces, shopping malls, libraries and with the media; and grew to span provinces.

In 1981, The Canadian Dietetic Association (now Dietitians of Canada) and all the provincial dietetic associations jointly sponsored the first National Nutrition Week. The primary purpose was to increase public awareness about the importance of healthy eating by identifying dietitians as the most credible source of food and nutrition information. By the end of the decade, the campaign was expanded to a month.

This year’s theme is “Unlock the Potential of Food”.

Food is nourishment, but it’s so much more. Food unites us at the dinner table and is the centre of holidays. Food is something you can teach to children to help brighten their future. Food can improve health, prevent disease and keep us well for longer. At every touchpoint, food nourishes and inspires us. This is why dietitians love food and believe in its power to enhance lives and improve health. Unlock the Potential of Food: Potential to fuel: Stay energized by planning nutritious snacks into your day. Potential to discover: Foster healthy eating habits in children by teaching them to shop and cook. Potential to prevent: Understand how food can help prevent chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Potential to heal: Learn how food can promote healing and how dietitians work in health care teams to make a difference. Potential to bring us together: Enjoy the benefits of bringing families and friends together with food.

In Wawa, Nutrition Month will have the following events:

From Soup to Tomatoes – Tuesday & Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Wawa Pentacostal Church across from the hospital.

Diabetes Support Group – 1 p.m. on March 27th at the Lady Dunn Health Centre

Bariatric Surgery Support Group – 6:30 p.m. on March 26th at the Lady Dunn Health Centre

Vegetarian Cooking Class: March 29th

“A Touch of Sugar”, a free 3-week program (from The North Algoma Diabetes Education Program) for individuals at risk of developing type 2 diabetes or living with prediabetes. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.: