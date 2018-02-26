MORIN, Jean Elizabeth (nee Lethbridge)

(July 16, 1929 – February 19, 2018)

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Jean Elizabeth Morin (nee Lethbridge) on Monday, in her 89th year. Wife of the late Gerard Morin. Mother of Ronald (Katrina), Richard (Wanda) and Timothy (Glynis). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Jamie (Sherri), Shannon, Jennifer, Jade, Nathan (Lindy), Cherelle (Jay), Erin (Theoren), Cody (Andrea), Wade and Rikki Lee (Randy) as well, she is survived by her 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to the late Rhoda Orr (late Alan), the late Betty Witty (late Garnett), the late Bob Lethbridge (Beth), Don Lethbridge, Doreen Tait, Larry Lethbridge (Irene), Gord Lethbridge (Alice) and Lynn Lethbridge (Tina).

She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Jean worked for Canada Post from a very young age until her retirement. She was born and raised in this area and loved Wawa and the people of the community. She had a long life and is now reunited with her husband and predeceased family members.

A spring celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, , 2018, at the Woodland Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 Elevator Fund, or to the Canadian Cancer Society, or to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice would be greatly honoured by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home