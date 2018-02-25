WITTY, Betty May

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend on Saturday February 24, 2018 at the Sault Area Hospital in her 91st year. Loving wife of the late Garnet (1987). Beloved mother of Glen (Connie), Gary (Debbie) (late Nancy) and Gordon (Diane). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Shaun (Greg), Shane (Sarah), Shelby (Joe), Jodi (Steve), Krista (Ron), Erin (Jason), Jesse (Kirsten) and Lisa (Curtis) and her 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Rhoda Orr (late Alan), the late Jean Morin (late Gerry), the late Bob Lethbridge (Beth), Don Lethbridge, Doreen Tait, Larry Lethbridge (Irene), Gordon Lethbridge (Alice) and Lynn Lethbridge (Tina). Aunt Betty will be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was met with many health challenges over many years. It is a testament to her spunk and will that she met them all and managed to live a long life her way. Her favourite pastime was a good game of cards and watching curling on television.

Betty will be laid to rest beside her loving husband following a graveside service at Woodland Cemetery, Wawa on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to Sault Area Hospital would be graciously accepted.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home.