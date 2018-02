Feb 25, 2018 @ 11:26

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) is proud of all their students who took part in this year’s Legion Poster Contest.

Congratulations to Isabella Gingras, Havana Thibodeau-Bello, Adriana Casavant, Izabelle Lévesque-Gagnon and Madison Hamel who placed in Wawa.

Grade 3 student Adriana Casavant placed 1st in Wawa and in the White River to Massey district. She is now entered in the Kapuskasing to Parry Sound district competition.