Saturday Morning News – February 24

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2. Tonight Becoming cloudy this evening then snow at times heavy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low minus 6.

Snowfall Warning has been issued – Snowfall, with total amounts near 15 cm expected.

A fast-moving low pressure system over New Mexico this morning will cross the Great Lakes tonight into Sunday. Snow will begin later this evening or near midnight and fall heavily at times into Sunday morning before ending.

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-24 8:50 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-24 8:50 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-24 9:24 101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-24 9:23 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-24 9:21 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-24 9:24 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-24 9:22 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-24 9:23 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-24 9:23 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-24 9:23 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-02-24 9:23 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-24 9:23 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed 2018-02-24 9:23 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-24 9:24

Canada now has 29 medals and is second in overall medal count.

Gold Silver Bronze Freestyle Skiing (7) Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe Men’s Ski Cross Brady Leman Ladies Ski Cross Kelsey Serwa Ladies Ski Cross Brittany Phelan Short Track (5) Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 1000m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin Men’s 5,000m Relay Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal Figure Skating (4) Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Women’s Kaetlyn Osmond Snowboard (4) Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin Men’s Big Air Sébastien Toutant Speedskating (2) Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Bobsleigh (2) Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz Women’s Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia Hockey (2) Women’s Hockey Silver Men’s Hockey Bronze Luge (2) Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith Women’s Alex Gough Curling (1) Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris

Don’t forget that Calvary Pentecostal Church is holding a sledding party today from 3 – 5 p.m. at Queen’s Park. They are also providing free hot chocolate and snacks!

Very sad to read that this week we lost Arthur Black, noted CBC radio broadcaster and writer of some of the best humor Canada has ever had. RIP