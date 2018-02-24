Saturday Morning News – February 24

Feb 24, 2018 @ 09:42
Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.
|Tonight
|Becoming cloudy this evening then snow at times heavy. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Low minus 6.
Snowfall Warning has been issued – Snowfall, with total amounts near 15 cm expected.
A fast-moving low pressure system over New Mexico this morning will cross the Great Lakes tonight into Sunday. Snow will begin later this evening or near midnight and fall heavily at times into Sunday morning before ending.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-02-24 8:50
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-24 8:50
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-24 9:24
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-24 9:23
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-24 9:21
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-24 9:24
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-24 9:22
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-24 9:23
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-24 9:23
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-24 9:23
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-24 9:23
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-24 9:23
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed
|2018-02-24 9:23
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-24 9:24
News Tidbits
Canada now has 29 medals and is second in overall medal count.
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Freestyle Skiing (7)
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Ladies’ Halfpipe
|Cassie Sharpe
|Men’s Ski Cross
|Brady Leman
|Ladies Ski Cross
|Kelsey Serwa
|Ladies Ski Cross
|Brittany Phelan
|Short Track (5)
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 1000m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin
|Men’s 5,000m Relay
|Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal
|Figure Skating (4)
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Ice Dancing
|Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Women’s
|Kaetlyn Osmond
|Snowboard (4)
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies’ Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Men’s Big Air
|Sébastien Toutant
|Speedskating (2)
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Bobsleigh (2)
|Two-Man
|Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz
|Women’s
|Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia
|Hockey (2)
|Women’s Hockey
|Silver
|Men’s Hockey
|Bronze
|Luge (2)
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Curling (1)
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Don’t forget that Calvary Pentecostal Church is holding a sledding party today from 3 – 5 p.m. at Queen’s Park. They are also providing free hot chocolate and snacks!
Very sad to read that this week we lost Arthur Black, noted CBC radio broadcaster and writer of some of the best humor Canada has ever had. RIP