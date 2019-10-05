Saturday Morning News – October 4

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – periods of rain. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 8.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Bargain Shop is holding their annual Wawa Community Food Bank Food Drive. Until Oct 10th they are collecting non-perishable items for the food bank. Everyone is invited to stop in and make a donation today. Store Manager Nick Veldt said, “Let’s get the shelves full and make this time of year easier for someone today.”

The Wawa Public Library would like patrons to know that due to unforeseen circumstances the After School Program is suspended until further notice. As soon as they are able, they will resume this program.

If you are in the Soo you may want to drop into The Art Gallery of Algoma. They are featuring the work of

Norval Morrisseau, Anishinabe artist and founder of the Woodlands School of Canadian Art. This digital exhibition brings his work to life in a large and vibrant way. This display will run until Oct. 26, 2019.