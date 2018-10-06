Saturday Morning News – October 6

Weather – Periods of rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low zero.

Marine Weather – Wind southeast 15 to 20 knots becoming northwest 15 this morning then veering to north 15 early this evening. Wind veering to northeast 15 near midnight then diminishing to northeast 10 near noon Sunday. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre Sunday afternoon. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon.