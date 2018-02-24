Additional Visitor Restrictions Imposed at Sault Area Hospital’s Emergency Department

Feb 24, 2018 @ 18:26

In light of an increase in the number of patients presenting to the Emergency Department with Influenza-like illness, Sault Area Hospital (SAH) has now imposed visitor restrictions for the Emergency Department (ED).

Effective immediately, the Emergency Department will be closed to visitors until further notice. Exceptions may be permitted on compassionate grounds and at the discretion of staff.

Additionally, parents or guardians of children will be permitted to stay with their children who need to come to the ED.

Restricting visitation is necessary to help stem the spread of infection, protect the well-being of patients and staff, and support staff in delivering care in our Emergency Department. SAH apologizes to patients’ families and loved ones for the inconvenience.

Patients who are coming to Emergency or to access other medical services are asked to clean their hands often with the solution provided throughout the facility and to be respectful of any other direction or requests from staff. Please do not visit patients in other areas of the hospital if you are experiencing influenza-like symptoms.

The hospital will continue to monitor the situation closely, including an ongoing review of the visitor restriction status, and advise the public of any changes.

SAH thanks everyone for their cooperation. For more information about SAH, visit www.sah.on.ca

February 14, 2018 – Sault Area Hospital (SAH) has declared a hospital-acquired outbreak of Influenza A on the 3C unit. One patient has tested positive for the virus and two others are showing respiratory-like illnesses.

Effective immediately, the 3C medical unit will be closed to visitors until further notice. Exceptions may be permitted on compassionate grounds and at the discretion of staff. Restricting visitation is necessary to help reduce the spread of infection in the hospital and protect the well-being of patients and staff.

SAH is implementing a number of other measures to prevent the spread of influenza including isolation precautions, strict hand hygiene and heightened infection prevention and control screening and surveillance.

There is currently a large burden of influenza in the community. Symptoms may include fever, chills, cough, muscle or body aches and fatigue. Visitors and patients who are coming to Emergency or to access other medical services, are asked to clean their hands often with the solution provided throughout the facility.

Please do not visit patients if you are experiencing influenza-like symptoms. Remember to use a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

The hospital is working closely with Algoma Public Health to monitor the situation and updates will be provided to the community as necessary. We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.