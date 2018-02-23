Wawa Mixed Curling Bonsiel – Begins Tonight!

Feb 23, 2018 @ 13:29
Wawa’s Annual Mixed Curling Bonspiel begins tonight with the first games starting at 6:30 p.m. There are 12 teams entered in this event. Everyone is invited to come and watch the curlers Friday and Saturday – with the final games around 8:00 pm on Saturday evening.
Mixed Curling Bonspiel Start times for tonight:
6:30 PM
Ice 1 – Humphries v.s. Dereski
Ice 2 – Spencer v.s. Terris
Ice 3 – Young v.s. Boyd
Ice 4 – Amos v.s. McCoy
8:30 PM
Ice 1 – Mathias v.s. Pelletier
Ice 2 – Leschishin v.s. Klockers