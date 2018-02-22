Thursday Morning News Tidbits – February 22

Feb 22, 2018 @ 07:50
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Low minus 11.
Special Weather Statement – Issued at 5:20 a.m. Environment Canada warns that 10 – 15 centimetres of snow is expected as a low-pressure system enters the region overnight. Snow will taper off to a few flurries Friday afternoon into early evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to be below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.
Roads
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 2:10
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 2:09
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 4:32
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered
|2018-02-22 5:30
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-22 3:18
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 4:32
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 3:36
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-22 5:30
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-22 5:30
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-22 5:30
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-22 5:30
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow covered
|2018-02-22 5:30
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-22 5:30
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-22 4:32
News Tidbits
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies’ Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Men’s Ski Slopestyle
|Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Ladies’ Halfpipe
|Cassie Sharpe
|Men’s Ski Cross
|Brady Leman
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Ice Dancing
|Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 1000m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin
|Men’s 5,000m Relay
|Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal
|Bobsleigh
|Two-Man
|Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz
|Women’s
|Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia
|Hockey
|Women’s Hockey
Algoma Power has scheduled a electrical service interruption for tomorrow (Localsh and Missanabie) from 10 – 12 Noon. The alternate date is Monday, February 26, 2018.
Patrick Brown has been approved as a candidate for Leader of the Ontario PC Party.
Looks like there will be a second Pino’s in the Sault. SSM Council voted to immediately approve rezoning the Pino properties. The proposed development is right across from the Great Northern Walmart. This new store is expected to create 100 full/part time jobs.