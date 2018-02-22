Breaking News

Thursday Morning News Tidbits – February 22

Feb 22, 2018 @ 07:50

Weather
Today Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.
Tonight A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Low minus 11.

Special Weather Statement – Issued at 5:20 a.m. Environment Canada warns that 10 – 15 centimetres of snow is expected as a low-pressure system enters the region overnight. Snow will taper off to a few flurries Friday afternoon into early evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to be below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 2:10
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 2:09
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 4:32
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered 2018-02-22 5:30
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road 2018-02-22 3:18
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 4:32
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 3:36
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 5:30
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered 2018-02-22 5:30
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-22 5:30
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-22 4:32

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe
Men’s Ski Cross Brady Leman
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 1000m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin
Men’s 5,000m Relay Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal
Bobsleigh
Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz
Women’s Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia
Hockey
Women’s Hockey

Algoma Power has scheduled a electrical service interruption for tomorrow (Localsh and Missanabie) from 10 – 12 Noon. The alternate date is Monday, February 26, 2018.

Patrick Brown has been approved as a candidate for Leader of the Ontario PC Party.

Looks like there will be a second Pino’s in the Sault. SSM Council voted to immediately approve rezoning the Pino properties. The proposed development is right across from the Great Northern Walmart. This new store is expected to create 100 full/part time jobs.

