Thursday Morning News Tidbits – February 22

Feb 22, 2018 @ 07:50

Weather

Today Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4. Tonight A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Low minus 11.

Special Weather Statement – Issued at 5:20 a.m. Environment Canada warns that 10 – 15 centimetres of snow is expected as a low-pressure system enters the region overnight. Snow will taper off to a few flurries Friday afternoon into early evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to be below the warning criteria of 15 centimetres per 12 hours.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 2:10 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 2:09 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 4:32 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered 2018-02-22 5:30 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road 2018-02-22 3:18 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 4:32 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 3:36 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-22 5:30 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-02-22 5:30 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered 2018-02-22 5:30 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-02-22 5:30 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-22 4:32

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot Ladies’ Slopestyle Laurie Blouin Freestyle Skiing Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury Ladies’ Halfpipe Cassie Sharpe Men’s Ski Cross Brady Leman Speedskating Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen Figure Skating Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford Ice Dancing Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir Curling Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris Luge Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney, Tristan Walker, Justin Snith Women’s Alex Gough Short Track Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 1000m Kim Boutin Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin Men’s 5,000m Relay Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Charle Cournoyer, Dion Pascal Bobsleigh Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz Women’s Kaillie Humphries, George Phylicia Hockey Women’s Hockey

Algoma Power has scheduled a electrical service interruption for tomorrow (Localsh and Missanabie) from 10 – 12 Noon. The alternate date is Monday, February 26, 2018.

Patrick Brown has been approved as a candidate for Leader of the Ontario PC Party.

Looks like there will be a second Pino’s in the Sault. SSM Council voted to immediately approve rezoning the Pino properties. The proposed development is right across from the Great Northern Walmart. This new store is expected to create 100 full/part time jobs.