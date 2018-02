Feb 19, 2018 @ 10:56

Yesterday the Wawa Winter Carnival featured the last day of the Pancake Breakfast and Science North. The MMCC featured a Family Free Skate with special prizes. From 2 til 4 was the Wawa Rotary Exposition. The hightlights were the presentations in the gym of archery, dance, karate, and the police dogs, Dance and Otis. Dance is a female black lab, and Otis is a Belgian Malinois imported from Europe.