Monday Morning News – February 19

Feb 19, 2018 @ 09:04

Weather
Today Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 15.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 snow covered 2018-02-19 2:32
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and wet road with snow covered sections. 2018-02-19 2:19
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-18 21:38
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 3:23
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-18 21:38
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with partly snow covered, snow covered sections. 2018-02-19 5:27
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-19 5:28
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-02-18 21:38

News Tidbits

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Men’s Ski Slopestyle Alex Beaulieu-Marchand
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin
Bobsleigh
Two-Man Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz

