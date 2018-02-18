Saturday at the Wawa Winter Carnival

Feb 18, 2018 @ 11:22

Saturday was the first full day of the Wawa Winter Carnival. One might have started their day with a plate of Rotary’s pancakes and sausages…

Then with a full tummy, you could have wandered around the Vendor’s Market – got your favourite selection of Judy Moore’s delicious baking and a tupperware container to store them in. Picked up a pair of George Karasek’s mittens to enjoy the winter weather with, or perhaps one of those ‘oh so cute’ puffball fobs! Amore from the Sault offered some spice for your love life, and Marie with her Avon – perhaps a belated Valentine’s Day gift?

Then it was off the do things with the kids.

With an architectural theme, Science North brought supplies for families to “build it up”.

If building wasn’t you thing, you could go and enjoy the Lion’s Club Family Bingo!

A great time for all!