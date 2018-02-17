Saturday Morning News – February 17

Feb 17, 2018 @ 08:50
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning early this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 4.
|Tonight
|Snow and local blowing snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Clearing before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low minus 19.
Roads
|2018-02-17 – morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-16 21:21
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-17 2:15
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:03
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-17 3:20
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:23
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:03
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:25
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:20
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-17 3:20
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-17 4:10
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-02-17 3:20
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-17 3:20
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-17 4:10
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-17 3:03
News Tidbits –
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaêl Kingsbury
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Men’s 10,000m
|Ted-Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Pairs
|Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Team Relay
|Alex Gough, Sam Edney
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Men’s 1,000m
|Samuel Girard
|Ladies’ 1,500m
|Kim Boutin
|Ladies’ 500m
|Kim Boutin