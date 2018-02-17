Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – February 17

Post Views: 91

Feb 17, 2018 @ 08:50

Weather

Today Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning early this morning. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 4.
Tonight Snow and local blowing snow ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Clearing before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low minus 19.

 

Roads

2018-02-17 – morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-16 21:21
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road 2018-02-17 2:15
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:03
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 3:20
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:23
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:03
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:25
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 3:20
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-17 3:20
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 4:10
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 3:20
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 3:20
631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 4:10
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-17 3:03

 

News Tidbits –

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaêl Kingsbury
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Men’s 10,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Pairs Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford
Curling
Mixed Doubles Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Team Relay Alex Gough, Sam Edney
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Men’s 1,000m Samuel Girard
Ladies’ 1,500m Kim Boutin
Ladies’ 500m Kim Boutin

About Brenda Grundt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*