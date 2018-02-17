Saturday Morning News – February 17

2018-02-17 – morning report

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-16 21:21

101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road 2018-02-17 2:15

101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:03

101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 3:20

129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:23

129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:03

17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-17 3:25

17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 3:20

17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road 2018-02-17 3:20

17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 4:10

519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-02-17 3:20

547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 3:20

631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-17 4:10