Tuesday Morning News – February 13

Feb 13, 2018 @ 07:57
Weather
|Today
|Becoming cloudy this morning with a few flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 7.
|Tonight
|Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 7.
Roads
|2018-02-13 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2018-02-13 2:36
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-13 2:36
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 3:58
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 4:51
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-02-13 3:32
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 3:58
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 3:34
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|2018-02-13 4:51
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-13 4:51
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-13 3:46
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-13 4:51
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 4:51
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-13 3:46
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-13 3:58
News Tidbits
Olympic Medal Standings
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Snowboard
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Mark McMorris
|Men’s Slopestyle
|Max Parrot
|Ladies Slopestyle
|Laurie Blouin
|Freestyle Skiing
|Ladies Moguls
|Justine Dufour Lapointe
|Men’s Moguls
|Mikaël Kingsbury
|Speedskating
|Men’s 5000m
|Ted Jan Bloemen
|Figure Skating
|Team
|Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles’ Curling
|Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
|Luge
|Women’s
|Alex Gough
|Short Track
|Ladies 500m
|Kim Boutin