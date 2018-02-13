Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 13

Feb 13, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather

Today Becoming cloudy this morning with a few flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 7.
Tonight Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 7.

 

Roads

2018-02-13 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-13 2:36
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 2:36
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:58
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 4:51
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-02-13 3:32
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:58
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:34
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-13 4:51
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 4:51
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 3:46
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 4:51
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 4:51
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:46
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-13 3:58

 

News Tidbits

Olympic Medal Standings

Gold Silver Bronze
Snowboard
Men’s Slopestyle Mark McMorris
Men’s Slopestyle Max Parrot
Ladies Slopestyle Laurie Blouin
Freestyle Skiing
Ladies Moguls Justine Dufour Lapointe
Men’s Moguls Mikaël Kingsbury
Speedskating
Men’s 5000m Ted Jan Bloemen
Figure Skating
Team Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir
Curling
Mixed Doubles’ Curling Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris
Luge
Women’s Alex Gough
Short Track
Ladies 500m Kim Boutin

 

