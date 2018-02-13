Tuesday Morning News – February 13

2018-02-13 – early morning report

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-02-13 2:36

101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 2:36

101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:58

101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 4:51

129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-02-13 3:32

129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:58

17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:34

17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-02-13 4:51

17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 4:51

17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 3:46

519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-13 4:51

547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 4:51

631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-13 3:46