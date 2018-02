Feb 7, 2018 @ 08:30

The West Parry Sound OPP Detachment closed Highway 69 in Shawanaga Township due to a two vehicle collision. OPP reported, “The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer. There are multiple deceased as a result of the crash. Highway 69 has been closed since 4:00 p.m. but is re-opening shortly.”

There was a detour is available via Highway 522 and Highway 124 for motorists.

The highway reopened 8 hours later at 2347.