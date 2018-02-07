Investigation Continues into Hwy 69 Fatal Collision

Feb 7, 2018 @ 11:39

The investigation continues in a collision that occurred February 6th, 2018 on Highway 69 just south of the Shawanaga River Bridge. Investigators say that their investigation reveals that a northbound sports utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the centre line into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer when it collided. Upon impact, the SUV became engulfed in flames. All occupants of the SUV have been confirmed deceased and police are still determining the number of occupants. Highway 69 was closed for approximately eight hours.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing with the assistance of OPP Collision Reconstructionist specialists.