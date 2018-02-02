25 Movies to be featured during 19th Annual Shadows of the Mind Film Festival

Feb 2, 2018 @ 11:56

The Shadows of the Mind Film Festival is excited to be screening 25 select films from around the world, including two filmed in the Sault from February 26th to March 4th, 2018.

This year’s 19th annual festival will screen 7 days of powerful documentaries, award-winning drama and comedies, and spine-tingling thrillers. A Gala Reception, live music, enlightening panel discussions, guest appearances, and more are in store for the film lovers of Sault Ste. Marie.

The two films shot locally are Adam MacDonald’s thriller ‘Pyewacket’ and Michelle Ouellet’s drama, ‘Prodigals’. Another film with some Sault roots is Ryan Boyko’s ‘That Never Happened’, a largely unknown story about internment camps across Canada.

Shadows will be offering 4 days of ‘Admission by Donation’ film events that will include riveting documentaries and panel discussions about important issues such as mental illness, addictions, homelessness, and aging and the LGBTQ community.

The Oscar-nominated films Lady Bird, The Florida Project, A Fantastic Woman, Faces Places, and The Square are only a few of the highlights of this year’s festival.

Tickets go on sale at the Box Office on February 12th, 2018. It will be open from Monday to Friday from 11am-7pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 at the Station Mall Dennis Street entrance. New this year – Shadows is on Eventbrite! A limited number of movie tickets will be available online.

For a complete listing of titles, times, ticket and Gala information please visit our website at www.shadowsfilmfest.com.