Thursday Morning News – February 1

Feb 1, 2018 @ 07:49

Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30. Tonight Clearing late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 32.

Roads

2018-02-01 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 2:20 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered 2018-02-01 2:21 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 4:42 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:21 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 4:42 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:23 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-01 5:25 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed 2018-02-01 5:25 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-01 4:42

News Tidbits

The words to the Canadian Anthem have now been changed (in bold below). Mauril Belanger, a longtime Liberal member of parliament drafted the legislation was present for the vote. The bill now heads to the Senate for assent.

O Canada

Our home and native land!

True patriot’s love in all of us command

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide,

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.