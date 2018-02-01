Thursday Morning News – February 1

Feb 1, 2018 @ 07:49
Weather
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 30.
|Tonight
|Clearing late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 32.
Roads
|2018-02-01 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 2:20
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|partly snow covered
|2018-02-01 2:21
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 4:42
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow covered with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-02-01 5:24
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:21
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow packed with snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 4:42
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow covered with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:23
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow covered with bare and wet road, snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:24
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:24
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections.
|2018-02-01 5:25
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:24
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-02-01 5:24
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed
|2018-02-01 5:25
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2018-02-01 4:42
News Tidbits
The words to the Canadian Anthem have now been changed (in bold below). Mauril Belanger, a longtime Liberal member of parliament drafted the legislation was present for the vote. The bill now heads to the Senate for assent.
O Canada
Our home and native land!
True patriot’s love in all of us command
With glowing hearts we see thee rise,
The True North strong and free!
From far and wide,
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.
God keep our land glorious and free!
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.