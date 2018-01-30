Forging ahead with the latest secret trade deal leaves automotive workers, dairy farmers behind

On Monday, Ontario NDP International Trade critic Taras Natyshak released the following statement on the new Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP):

“Forging ahead with a renewed TPP that leaves automotive workers behind is simply wrong. We need to do the right thing and stand up for good manufacturing jobs but Kathleen Wynne has let us down before and can’t be trusted to do this right thing this time. She supported Stephen Harper’s original TPP, sight-unseen, risking thousands of job losses in the automotive sector.

Today’s version of the TPP is once again shrouded in secrecy, leaving Ontario families struggling to uncover how this secret deal will impact their livelihoods. Words alone aren’t enough to assure families that Kathleen Wynne won’t risk doing even more damage to those that depend on automotive, dairy or any other industry getting hosed in this latest secret trade deal.

Ontario families need action, and a plan to protect good jobs that families depend on – not more lip service from a premier that continues to let us down.”