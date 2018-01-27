Saturday Morning News – January 27

Weather

Today A few rain showers or flurries changing to flurries this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Tonight Flurries ending overnight then cloudy. Risk of snow squalls early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 25.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop. Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.

A brief but intense snow squall, associated with a fast moving cold front, will cross the regions late this afternoon or early this evening.

Roads

2018-01-27 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered 2018-01-27 2:24 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-27 2:26 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-27 5:24 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:22 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-27 3:16 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-27 5:24 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-27 4:20 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:22 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:22 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:23 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:22 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road 2018-01-27 5:22 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-27 5:23 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-27 5:24

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the Annual Emergency Services Game tonight at the MMCC!

Remember that as temperatures drop, all those melting surfaces will become glazed. The forecasted drop in temperature late this afternnon or early evening will freeze and may create problems.