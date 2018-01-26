Marathon OPP Charge Impaired Woman with Care or Control

Jan 26, 2018 @ 10:30

On January 25, 2018 at approximately 5:20 p.m. officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment received a report regarding a possible impaired driver in the town of Marathon area.

Officers patrolled the area and located the vehicle in a parking lot of a local business. When officers approached the vehicle they found it to be occupied by a lone female sitting in the driver’s seat.

After further investigation it was determined that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, the 68 year old female, Mary A. BRYAR of Hinton, AB was arrested and charged with Care or Control of Motor Vehicle, Over 80 mgs of Alcohol in Blood contrary to the Criminal Code 253(1)(b).

The female is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon on March 14, 2018 to answer to the charge.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat or even an Airplane.