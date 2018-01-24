Happenings at First United Church – January 24

Jan 24, 2018 @ 08:17

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926, CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 and leave a message.

Thursday, January 25 – Thrift Shop Begins – 5 p.m, HELP is always needed. Please contact Diane 856-4406 if you are available.

Saturday, February 3 – Prayer Shawl – 3 p.m.

Monday, February 8 – U.C.W. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 – Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 11 – Annual Meeting following Morning Worship

O God let us remember what we have been called to do in our lives.