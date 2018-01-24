Blind River OPP Detachment Reopens

Jan 24, 2018 @ 09:07

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Blind River Detachment is now open and is fully operational. The issues were rectified at approximately 8:43 p.m. on January 23, 2018.

The detachment was closed to the public for administrative business due to a facilities issue for a brief period of time. Front-line policing operations were not impacted by this closure. Members of the public could still contact the OPP for non-emergency related policing services by calling 1-888-310-1122. And, 911 was still operational for emergency needs. There was no public safety issue regarding this closure.

Thank you for your understanding during this time.