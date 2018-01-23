Tuesday Morning News – January 23

Jan 23, 2018 @ 07:50
Weather
|Today
|Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 32.
Roads
|2018-01-23 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|partly snow covered with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 2:18
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-23 2:19
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-23 5:21
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 5:37
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-01-23 5:19
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-23 5:21
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 5:34
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 5:37
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 5:37
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|snow covered with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-23 5:38
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-23 5:37
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-23 5:37
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|snow packed with bare and dry road, snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-23 5:38
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-23 5:21
News Tidbits – Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal communities on British Columbia’s west coast this morning after a powerful earthquake struck off Alaska. The warning was lifted just before 8 a.m.
WAVS is holding their Annual Service Providers Forum today. This forum provides an opportunity for all organizations in Wawa to exchange information about the services they offer.