Tuesday Morning News – January 23

Jan 23, 2018 @ 07:50

Weather
Today Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32.
Tonight A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 32.

 

Roads

2018-01-23 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 2:18
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-23 2:19
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-23 5:21
101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 5:37
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-01-23 5:19
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-23 5:21
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow covered, snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 5:34
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 5:37
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 5:37
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-23 5:38
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-23 5:37
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-23 5:37
631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and dry road, snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-23 5:38
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-23 5:21

 

News Tidbits – Tsunami warnings were issued for coastal communities on British Columbia’s west coast this morning after a powerful earthquake struck off Alaska. The warning was lifted just before 8 a.m.

WAVS is holding their Annual Service Providers Forum today. This forum provides an opportunity for all organizations in Wawa to exchange information about the services they offer.

