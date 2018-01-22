SE OPP Wawa – Woman charged after altercation

Jan 22, 2018 @ 11:21

On Sunday January 21, 2018 at approximately 8:00 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a female and a male.

As a result a 29 year old Wawa, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offence:

Adult Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.