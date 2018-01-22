SE OPP Wawa – Male arrested after altercation

Jan 22, 2018 @ 10:12

On Friday January 19, 2018 at approximately 10:15 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a male and a female.

As a result a 21 year old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offences:

2 counts of Adult Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Breach of Recognizance contrary to section 811 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.