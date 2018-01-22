SE OPP Wawa – Male arrested after altercation

Jan 22, 2018 @ 10:12
On Friday January 19, 2018 at approximately 10:15 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a dispute. At the scene investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place between a male and a female.
As a result a 21 year old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- 2 counts of Adult Assault – Spousal contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Breach of Recognizance contrary to section 811 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.