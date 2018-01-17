Celebrating 10 Years of Yoga with Wellness Conference

Sault Hot Yoga is proud to present a wellness and healthy living conference on February 2-4 to celebrate their 10th anniversary. They are giving away one spot to the New North Alignment Yoga Conference being held at the Quattro Hotel to someone interested in expanding their yoga practice or is new to harnessing the benefits of yoga and mindfulness.

“Originally we set out provide health professionals, emergency responders, and service workers with a workshop to help achieve serenity and mindfulness in their daily lives,” said Sault Hot Yoga owner Lea Jylha, who will lead the introductory session at the conference on Friday at 7pm. “But the conference has expanded and is now open to everyone in the community who is looking to de-stress, nurture and heal the body and mind. We’ve also extended the early bird conference pricing of $199 until January 19th for those who want to attend.”

The conference keynote speaker is internationally renowned Professional Yoga Therapist Shelly Prosko. Shelly, a Physical Therapist who pioneered physio yoga therapy, is dedicated to bridging the gap between yoga and modern healthcare philosophies. Her day-long Saturday workshop is titled: “Personal Wellness and Stress Management through Yoga and Mindfulness.”

On Sunday, Jylha will guide participants through additional practices and techniques, and she will be joined by Pat Zehr, whose session is entitled “The benefits of a regular yoga practice.” Zehr, a local healthcare professional, hopes to see colleagues in the healthcare profession at the conference: “It’s hard to care for others if you aren’t caring for yourself. Yoga helped me heal from multiple surgeries, and has given me so much more …it’s about rehabilitation and maintaining wellness. Anyone attending the conference will come away with insight into what can help them to live the life that they’re meant to live in the best possible way. Yoga makes you well…stronger… not only physically, but mentally.”

To win a spot at the conference (a $250 value), like the Sault Hot Yoga Page on Facebook or send them an email to saulthotyoga@gmail.com from now until January 26, 2018. More information including the bios of the presenters and the schedule available on the conference website at https://newnorthalignmentyoga.wordpress.com/about/

A dozen yoga mats are available for use at the conference for those who register and do not have their own. “We welcome seasoned yogis as well as those completely new to the practice (seniors, students, etc) to learn techniques for living and feeling well, … helping people find balance, oneness, wellness.” Jylha said. “Attendees of the New North Alignment Yoga Conference will be surprised at the level of energy they have after the weekend sessions.”