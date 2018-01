Jan 4, 2018 @ 08:02

With the recent cold weather, we have been working hard to build the 2018 Outdoor Ice Rink at the MMCC.

We have reached a critical stage in building the rink and have now raised the red flag. We ask that everyone stay off the rink as we put the finishing touches on the ice surface. The rink should be complete in the next few weeks.

Please reflect the flag system and posted notices.