On January 2, 2018 at approximately 8:50 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP North East Emergency Response and Canine Unit responded to a report of a barricaded person in a residence on Kirby Road .

A lone male was taken into custody at approximately 4:00 a.m. on January 3, 2018 without incident and transported to Hospital for assessment.

The investigation is continuing.