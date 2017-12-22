Friday Morning News – December 22

Dec 22, 2017 @ 07:56
Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High minus 8. Flurries are expected tonight. Local amount 5 cm. Low minus 16.
Roads –
|2017-12-22 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road
|2017-12-22 2:13
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-22 2:13
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|partly snow packed
|2017-12-22 5:20
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2017-12-22 2:11
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-22 3:22
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2017-12-22 5:20
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2017-12-22 5:20
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2017-12-22 2:11
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections.
|2017-12-22 2:11
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road
|2017-12-22 3:31
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-22 3:31
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections.
|2017-12-22 2:11
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2017-12-22 3:31
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed
|2017-12-22 5:20
News Tidbits – Grady’s Canteen is closed until December 27th due to construction in the canteen.
There is No Public Skating on Friday, December, 22, 2017 from 6-8 pm.