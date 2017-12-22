Breaking News

Friday Morning News – December 22

Dec 22, 2017 @ 07:56

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High minus 8. Flurries are expected tonight. Local amount 5 cm. Low minus 16.

Roads

2017-12-22 – early morning report
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2017-12-22 2:13
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 2:13
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed 2017-12-22 5:20
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:22
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 5:20
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 5:20
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2017-12-22 3:31
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:31
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11
631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:31
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2017-12-22 5:20
News Tidbits – Grady’s Canteen is closed until December 27th due to construction in the canteen.
There is No Public Skating on Friday, December, 22, 2017 from 6-8 pm.

