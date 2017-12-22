Friday Morning News – December 22

Dec 22, 2017 @ 07:56

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High minus 8. Flurries are expected tonight. Local amount 5 cm. Low minus 16.

Roads –

2017-12-22 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2017-12-22 2:13 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 2:13 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed 2017-12-22 5:20 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:22 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 5:20 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 5:20 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road 2017-12-22 3:31 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:31 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2017-12-22 2:11 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-22 3:31 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2017-12-22 5:20

News Tidbits – Grady’s Canteen is closed until December 27th due to construction in the canteen.

There is No Public Skating on Friday, December, 22, 2017 from 6-8 pm.