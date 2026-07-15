East Algoma OPP – Exercise Caution in Construction Zones

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers to slow down, have some patience, respect the workers, and pay extra attention in construction zones.

It’s that time of year, road construction and maintenance is in full swing. In these areas, the roadway is not only shared with other motorists, but construction workers and equipment as well.

Speed limits are reduced for good reason. Lower speeds signs are posted in construction zones to increase worker safety and to reflect increased road hazards such as construction vehicles, uneven or gravel surfaces and narrowed lanes. Motorists are reminded that speeding fines are doubled in construction zones when workers are present.

Drivers must proceed with caution when approaching a construction zone and to obey all warning signs, people, and/or devices that are directing traffic through the area. It is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) to disobey “STOP” or “SLOW” signs displayed by a traffic control person.

“Road crews across our region are working hard every day to maintain and improve our provincial highways and municipal roads, making travel safer and more efficient for everyone. Unfortunately, we continue to see instances where motorists ignore work zone signage, traffic control measures, and the safety of the workers performing these important duties. A few moments of patience can make all the difference. We are reminding drivers to slow down, stay alert, obey all signs and traffic control devices, and give road crews the space they need to work safely. Every worker deserves to return home safely to their loved ones at the end of the day, and careful, responsible driving helps ensure that becomes a reality. Public and worker safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play in keeping Ontario’s roads safe.”

Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Detachment Commander, East Algoma OPP Detachment.

Information on roads and construction projects in Ontario can be accessed through the Ministry of Transportation’s Traveller Information Services, which provides road information for provincial highways in Ontario, by calling 5-1-1 or by visiting the MTO Ontario 511 website at: www.ontario.ca/511