Declaration on the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank

July 7, 2026

Ankara, Türkiye

“We, the leaders of Canada, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye and Ukraine, meeting at the NATO Summit in Ankara, today announce our shared intention to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

At a time when Allies are increasing defence investment, expanding industrial capacity and accelerating production of critical capabilities, we recognise the need to mobilise public and private capital at scale to support our defence, security and resilience priorities.

We affirm our shared commitment to work together towards the establishment of the DSRB. The successful negotiation in Montréal of the DSRB’s founding Articles of Agreement provides the required foundation to advance this effort together.

By leveraging a strong credit foundation, the DSRB is designed to expand access to capital, reduce financing costs, and support expansion of industrial capacity across member countries. We emphasize that the DSRB is intended to complement, not duplicate, other national and multilateral instruments that seek to increase defence production.

We commit to providing the leadership required to advance the creation of the DSRB with the urgency demanded by the current geopolitical context, to enable the Bank to commence operations as early as 2027.”

Eight countries commit to supporting the Canada-led Defence, Security and Resilience Bank

July 7, 2026

Ankara, Türkiye

In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada’s security – and that of our Allies and partners – depends on the strength of our partnerships and the resilience of our industrial base. To meet this moment, we must build at speed and scale to mobilise defence investment, expand defence production, and strengthen our collective security. To that end, Canada has been advancing efforts to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), a new multilateral financial institution that will bring together like-minded partners to mobilise and deploy private capital and support collective security.

A key milestone was reached in April, when following multilateral negotiations in Montréal, Canada and partners agreed to the DSRB’s founding Articles of Agreement that will establish the framework for the new institution. During these negotiations, participating countries unanimously selected Canada as the host of the DSRB’s future headquarters. All Articles of the Charter successfully negotiated in Montréal in April 2026 constitute the only basis for the establishment of the Bank.

Today, at the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the support for the Canada-led DSRB by: Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Türkiye, and Ukraine. These countries will be entrusted with defining the initial policies and directives of the Bank, shaping its operations and ensuring benefits flow to members’ economies.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has underscored the need for Allies to produce defence capabilities at the speed and scale required to replenish stockpiles and strengthen the Alliance for the long term. As Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Canada recognises the importance of accelerating the deployment of combat-proven technologies, and expanding industrial partnerships among member countries, with particular attention to members facing armed aggression. The DSRB is a pragmatic, forward-looking response that will help mobilise the investment needed to meet these challenges.

As the host nation, Canada is leading the establishment of the DSRB alongside Allies and partners. Leveraging a strong credit rating, the Bank will provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives across supply chains, helping governments and small and medium-sized enterprises address critical financing gaps. It will provide guarantees that increase the availability of affordable capital, while also offering loans to member countries for priority investments. Above all, the DSRB will lead to significant job creation across member countries – with new orders for businesses in defence industries and new partnerships in emerging sectors from AI and quantum to space and cyber.

Lowering the cost of capital will help ease inflationary pressures across defence and dual-use industries, enabling countries to make better use of their defence investments while strengthening industrial capacity across the Alliance. The DSRB will complement – not duplicate – national and multilateral instruments that support defence production.

Canada now invites partner countries to undertake their respective domestic treaty processes with the shared objective of making the DSRB operational in 2027. Together with Allies and partners, Canada will continue leading the next phase of this work to bring the Bank into operation and strengthen our collective security for the years ahead.