East Algoma OPP – Trafffic Stop Results in Impaired Charges

A person was charged after police stopped a black pickup truck on Highway 17.

On June 21, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint related to a westbound pickup truck towing a boat swerving all over the road, hitting the shoulder, crossing the center line, and nearly causing collisions with oncoming traffic. Police located and stopped the truck in Algoma Mills. Upon speaking to the driver, a strong odour of alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath. A roadside test resulted in a fail, the driver was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Riley James BENNETT, 27-years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Draw trailer – no plate

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 13, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.