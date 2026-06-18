OPP – PC Bali Cortege & Livestream of Funeral Service

The police funeral service for PC Bali will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre (MSEC), 5500 Rose Cherry Place, Mississauga, Ontario. It will be attended by Provincial Constable Bali’s family and guests, members of the OPP, police and emergency services, military and dignitary officials. While the service itself will not be open for the general public to attend in person, a designated area will be available to view the funeral cortege as it arrives at the MSEC. Members of the public will also be able to watch the funeral via livestream.

Funeral Cortege to the MSEC

The public is invited to observe the funeral cortege as it travels from the funeral home in Thornhill to the MSEC. Travel is anticipated to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. but is subject to change.

The funeral cortege will be travelling west on Highway 407 from Yonge Street in Thornhill, exiting at Dixie Road in Mississauga and travelling south to Matheson Boulevard East, then west to Rose Cherry Place, arriving at the MSEC around 9:15 a.m.

Members of the public who wish to show their support may join first responders in paying their respects from any of the overpasses along Highway 407 between Yonge Street and Dixie Road. To help ensure everyone’s safety, please avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the highway.

Beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m., members from the OPP and other attending services will begin marching from Matheson Boulevard East, north on Rose Cherry Place to the MSEC. Members will position along Rose Cherry Place to honour the funeral cortege as it passes by.

Members of the public are welcome to observe the procession as it makes its way to the MSEC. Those wishing to watch in person may line Matheson Boulevard East. MSEC property and Rose Cherry Place will not be accessible to the public.

Road Closures

The OPP thanks the public in advance for their cooperation and patience as road closures are put in place to support the funeral proceedings. Road closures will come into effect at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, and will remain in place for the duration of the service. The following roadways will be closed to public access:

Rose Cherry Place from Coopers Avenue to Matheson Boulevard East

Intermittent closures of Matheson Boulevard East at Rose Cherry Place

Traffic control measures will be in effect to facilitate traffic flow in the area. For the latest traffic updates, follow Peel Regional Police on X @PeelPolice.

Livestream

A livestream of the funeral cortege procession around the MSEC and the funeral service will be provided for members of the public. For those who wish to view online, access will be available on the OPP YouTube channel at youtube.com/ontarioprovincialpolice/live.

Book of Condolences

Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to first responders and community members for the compassion and support demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time. Members of the public who wish to express their condolences in memory of Provincial Constable Bali may do so by visiting opp.ca/news. A book of condolences is also available in the lobby of OPP detachments in Orangeville and Primrose (Shelburne). Community members are invited to attend during regular business hours.

Flowers

For anyone who wishes to send flowers, they can be delivered to Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes, 8088 Yonge Street, Thornhill, Ontario.

We are grieving alongside those affected by this tragic event and extend our heartfelt condolences, recognizing the profound impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

A procession to escort Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Constable Tarun Bali from the Forensic Sciences and Coroner’s Complex (FSCC) in North York to Thornhill will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the James Bay OPP were attempting to stop a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. During the attempted apprehension, an officer was struck by the vehicle. The officer, OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, was seriously injured and was later pronounced deceased. An 18-year-old male from Hearst was charged with first degree murder in relation to this investigation.

The procession transferring Provincial Constable Bali from the FSCC to the funeral home will depart the FSCC in North York at approximately 10:00 a.m. The route will proceed westbound on Highway 401 from Keele Street, continue northbound on Highway 400, then eastbound on Highway 407, exiting at Yonge Street in Thornhill.

For the safety of those involved, the OPP respectfully requests that only OPP‑approved vehicles and members participate in the procession.

Members of the public who wish to pay their respects may consider gathering safely at overpasses and safe vantage points along the procession route to pay their respects from one of the overpasses along the travel route. To help ensure everyone’s safety, anyone planning to attend is asked to avoid obstructing traffic or stopping on the highway.

The procession will be livestreamed on the OPP’s YouTube channel.

Further details relating to funeral arrangements will be released as they become available.

We extend our sincere appreciation to first responders and community members for the compassion and support demonstrated to the OPP during this difficult time. Members of the public who wish to express their condolences in memory of Provincial Constable Bali may do so by visiting opp.ca/news. A book of condolences is also available in the lobby of OPP detachments in Orangeville and Shelburne. Community members are invited to attend during regular business hours.

We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragic event and recognize its significant impact on loved ones, colleagues and the broader policing community.

Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was assigned to the Dufferin Detachment, with two and a half years of service. At the time of his death, Provincial Constable Bali, who was 29 years of age, was on deployment with the James Bay Detachment.

Provincial Constable Bali was a dedicated and enthusiastic officer, with a strong sense of community. He volunteered supporting Peel Region Victim Services and was part of the Sur-Taal Heritage Organization. He spoke multiple languages including Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.

Provincial Constable Bali was a valued and integral member of his team and the OPP. He exemplified a strong work ethic and demonstrated tremendous potential. His commitment and contributions will not be forgotten. He will forever be a hero in life.

The OPP grieves alongside Provincial Constable Bali’s family. We will work closely with his loved ones to ensure their wishes are respected and to support them in any way we can.