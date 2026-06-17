Wednesday Morning News – June 17

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of showers. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers overnight. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- It was funny reading about the new convenience store on Gore Street in the Sault where everything is behind safety glass. It instantly reminded me of shopping with my mother to pick up my dad’s fav Canadian Club from the counter. The person would go into the back room and bring the bottle out for purchase.
- Very sad to hear that CBC announced yesterday that its Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts have come to an end. CBC was unable to come to an agreement on a new sublicensing deal with rights-holder Rogers Sportsnet on the NHL games, which included Saturday night double-header broadcasts.
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