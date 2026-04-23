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Chapleau Minor Hockey Association – We Did It!

WE DID IT!!! 😭🏒❤️
Like… are we dreaming right now?!
From a small northern town with big hearts, long road trips, early mornings, and freezing cold rinks… to winning the $75,000 Kruger Big Assist Grand Prize 🤯
We showed up.
We voted like crazy.
We shared like our lives depended on it 😂
And YOU ALL MADE THIS HAPPEN.
This isn’t just a win…
It’s new gear.
It’s more kids on the ice.
It’s opportunities we didn’t have before.
It’s a HUGE moment for our entire community.
We may be small… but WOW are we LOUD!!! 🔥
THANK YOU for believing in us, supporting us, and rallying behind our kids. This one means everything. ❤️
We also want to send a huge congratulations to the other Kruger Big Assist finalists and regional winners—what an incredible group of communities doing amazing things for youth hockey across the country. 👏🏒
Now excuse us while we ugly cry in the arena 😭❤️
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