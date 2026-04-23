WE DID IT!!!
From a small northern town with big hearts, long road trips, early mornings, and freezing cold rinks… to winning the $75,000 Kruger Big Assist Grand Prize
We showed up.
We voted like crazy.
We shared like our lives depended on it
And YOU ALL MADE THIS HAPPEN.
This isn’t just a win…
It’s new gear.
It’s more kids on the ice.
It’s opportunities we didn’t have before.
It’s a HUGE moment for our entire community.
We may be small… but WOW are we LOUD!!!
THANK YOU for believing in us, supporting us, and rallying behind our kids. This one means everything.
We also want to send a huge congratulations to the other Kruger Big Assist finalists and regional winners—what an incredible group of communities doing amazing things for youth hockey across the country.
Now excuse us while we ugly cry in the arena
Latest posts by found on fb (see all)
- Chapleau Minor Hockey Association – We Did It! - April 23, 2026
- Nursing Staff Pressures April 13, 3025 - April 13, 2025
- U9 Wawa Winter Classic - March 7, 2025