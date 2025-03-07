Breaking News

U9 Wawa Winter Classic

The MMCC will be busy this weekend with some great hockey as the MMCC hosts the first ever U9 Wawa Winter Classic and Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition (on Saturday). The weekend will also feature two (2) U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game.

 

Friday, March 7th
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wawa Travellers Chapleau Huskies
7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wawa Travellers Hornepayne Bears

 

Saturday, March 8
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Chapleau Huskies Hornepayne Bears
11 a.m. – 12 Noon Chapleau Huskies Wawa Travellers
Lunch
1 p.m. 2 p.m. Wawa Travellers Hornepayne Bears
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hornepayne Bears Chapleau Huskies
6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition

 

Sunday, March 8
Semi-Finals
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. 2nd 3rd
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game
Finals
11:30 – 12:30 p.m. 1st 2nd

 

 

