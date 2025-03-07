The MMCC will be busy this weekend with some great hockey as the MMCC hosts the first ever U9 Wawa Winter Classic and Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition (on Saturday). The weekend will also feature two (2) U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game.

Friday, March 7th 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wawa Travellers Chapleau Huskies 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wawa Travellers Hornepayne Bears

Saturday, March 8 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Chapleau Huskies Hornepayne Bears 11 a.m. – 12 Noon Chapleau Huskies Wawa Travellers Lunch 1 p.m. 2 p.m. Wawa Travellers Hornepayne Bears 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hornepayne Bears Chapleau Huskies 6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition