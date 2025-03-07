The MMCC will be busy this weekend with some great hockey as the MMCC hosts the first ever U9 Wawa Winter Classic and Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition (on Saturday). The weekend will also feature two (2) U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game.
|Friday, March 7th
|5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Wawa Travellers
|Chapleau Huskies
|7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Wawa Travellers
|Hornepayne Bears
|Saturday, March 8
|9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Chapleau Huskies
|Hornepayne Bears
|11 a.m. – 12 Noon
|Chapleau Huskies
|Wawa Travellers
|Lunch
|1 p.m. 2 p.m.
|Wawa Travellers
|Hornepayne Bears
|3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game
|4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Hornepayne Bears
|Chapleau Huskies
|6 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
|Chuck-a-Puck & Skills Competition
|Sunday, March 8
|Semi-Finals
|9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|2nd
|3rd
|10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|U18 Jr Girls Greyhound Game
|Finals
|11:30 – 12:30 p.m.
|1st
|2nd
