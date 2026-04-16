Police Continue to Seek Public Assistance in Melanie’s 2024 Disappearance

Two years after her disappearance, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to investigate the disappearance of a woman from Fort Frances.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received a report of a missing person. Melanie LAPISH, 35 years old of Fort Frances, was last seen at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024, at a McDonald’s on Kings Highway in Fort Frances.

Melanie is described as:

White

5’9″ (175 cm)

110 lbs (50 kg)

Blue-green eyes

Long, dark-blonde hair

Having a nose ring

Potentially wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a toque

Melanie is known to have ties to La Vallee Township, Village of Echo Bay, City of Dryden, City of Sault Ste Marie, Township of Nipigon and City of Thunder Bay.

Despite extensive investigation and canvassing of the community, Melanie remains missing. Investigators are urging anyone with information about her disappearance to contact police immediately.

The Government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Melanie’s disappearance.

An OPP video providing an overview of the case is available at x.com/OPP_NWR/status/2044395666198110619.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Rainy River District OPP, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Assistance has been provided by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Aviation Unit, OPP Urban Search and Rescue CBRNE Response Team, OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and OPP Canine.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation or the whereabouts of Melanie LAPISH is asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“It’s now been two years since Melanie went missing and her family continues to live with the uncertainty of her absence. Someone out there has information that can help us bring much-needed answers to her family and loved ones. We urge you to come forward. A $50,000 reward remains in place in relation to this case.” – OPP Detective Inspector Ryan Gordon, CIB