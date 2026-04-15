East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Store Theft

On April 13, 2026, at approximately 3:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called because a person had stolen items and left the store without paying. Police located the person walking on Ontario Avenue and was arrested and charged.

Justen PEARSE, 35-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Theft under $5000 – shoplifting

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 14, 2026.