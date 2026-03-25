Happenings at Wawa First United Church – March 25

John 11:1-45 The story of Lazarus

In the last few weeks we have had stories of life changing events.

The story about the Samaritan woman, who had had a chequered past, met Jesus and her life changed, it is not always easy to change for the better but she did. Nicodemus met Jesus secretly and made a major change in his life. Jesus met a man who had been a beggar and was blind, Jesus gave him his sight and he became a follower of Jesus.

Sunday the story was about Lazarus; he became sick and Jesus, who was his friend did not get to him in time to cure him. Lazarus died. When Jesus arrived at the home of Lazarus, the funeral had taken place and Lazarus had been in his tomb for several days. Jesus went to the tomb and told Lazarus to rise and he did. Lazarus was shaken, had a few moments of trying to understand just what had happened to him. He had a spiritual changing moment, and knew the power of his Saviour. Jesus spoke saying.”I am the Resurrection and the life, whoever has faith in me shall live, even though he dies; and no-one who lives and has faith in me shall ever die.” That gives us something to think about. ( from Sunday Service)

Lenten practices can set this season apart from our normal routine. One of the hardest aspects of human life is imagining something beyond our current expectations and experiences. Yet Jesus expresses the wisdom that we must die to live, that Lazarus can return from the grave, and that we must take up our crosses. It is sometimes hard to imaging what God can do. Think of a seed, it must die to grow again, The acorn in the ground becomes a mighty tree.

If you accepted Jesus and his teachings,, how would that change your life,? Would you find new beginnings just as the acorn finds new life and becomes a large tree. Would you spread your life and love to the benefit of others?

Creation Connection:

How will we repent and change our ways as stewards of creation in the face of the temptation to shut our hearts and assume that death is the final word? How will we turn to hope, fostering small and constant actions that show faith in God’s renewing of all things?

Used with permission the Gathering Lent/Easter 2026

Scriptures for Sunday, March 29th Palm Sunday

Isaiah 50:4-9a The suffering servant struck and insulted

Philippians 2:5-11 Let the same mind be in you as was in Jesus

Matthew 26:14-27:66 or Matthew 27:11-54 The passion of Jesus

Lay Leader: Kaireen. Lay Reader: Diane

Announcements:

First United invites all who are on a faith journey to join us on Sunday at 11 am as we continue on our journey of faith.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. April 4 at 2pm-3:30 pm in the Family Room at the Church. You are most welcome to join in on the fellowship of Knitting a prayer shawl, If you need materials or help with knitting or crocheting a shawl, it can be had.

The Cross of lights will be placed in front of the church for Palm Sunday, If you would like to have a bulb lit in memory of someone, the cost is $5. per bulb. Please contact Maria Reid ( 856 -2861) with the names of those you would like to have remembered.